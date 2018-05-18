Royal Wedding fever hits America

The anticipation has been building and it’s not just on one side of the Atlantic.

A pop-up bar has been launched in Washington DC to welcome fans of the royal family.

Matt Fox, Special Projects Manager at the Royal Pop-Up Bar DC says he wants people to “feel like they’re part of it - like they’re actually walking in to a royal wedding.”

One of the draws to the bar is the Megan Sparkle which has “edible glitter” so “it really does sparkle.”

Customers told ITV News that it’s an exciting prospect having an American join the royal family:

"It’s really exciting to have an American princess. Just judging from how many people have been coming out to the bar – it seems like a lot of other people are excited too."

“It’s really exciting that an American is joining the royal family. Especially someone like Megan Markle who is a commoner so it’s really exciting to have that connection and can’t wait to see her dress.”