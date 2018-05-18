- ITV Report
Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital after Salisbury nerve agent attack
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent.
The 66-year-old had been staying at Salisbury District Hospital after the attack on March 4, along with his daughter Yulia, 33, and Det Sgt Nick Bailey.
The news was announced in a statement from the hospital.
Director of Nursing Lorna Wilkinson said the incident had posed an "huge and unprecedented challenge".
Yulia and Det Sgt Bailey had already been discharged.
The hospital said they had all been "acutely unwell", and had needed intense treatment to keep them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned.
Salisbury District Hospital chief executive, Cara Charles-Barks, welcomed the "fantastic" news and praised the work of health staff.
"That he, Yulia and DS Bailey have been able to leave us so soon after coming into contact with this nerve agent is thanks to the hard work, skill and professionalism of our clinicians, who provide outstanding care to all our patients, day in and day out," she said.
"This has been a difficult time for those caught up in this incident - the patients, our staff and the people of Salisbury. I want to thank the public for their support, and I want to pay a special tribute to both the clinical staff here at the trust and those who work so hard behind the scenes.
"They've demonstrated the very best of the NHS."
It comes just days after the head of MI5, Andrew Parker, said the nerve agent attack had been a “deliberate and targeted” act, placing the blame with Russia.
In his first public comments since the poisoning, Mr Parker accused the Kremlin of “flagrant breaches of international rules” and warned that the Russian government was pursuing an agenda through “aggressive and pernicious actions” by its military and intelligence services.