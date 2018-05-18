Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital after Salisbury nerve agent attack

Russian former spy Sergei Skripal with his daughter Yulia, who was also exposed.

Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent. The 66-year-old had been staying at Salisbury District Hospital after the attack on March 4, along with his daughter Yulia, 33, and Det Sgt Nick Bailey. The news was announced in a statement from the hospital. Director of Nursing Lorna Wilkinson said the incident had posed an "huge and unprecedented challenge".

We have been able to discharge Sergei Skripal. This is an important stage in his recovery, which will now take place away from the hospital. Treating him and the other two people poisoned by this nerve agent, while still providing outstanding care to the other patients who rely on our hospital, has been a huge and unprecedented challenge that I’m proud our staff at Salisbury Hospital have risen to. – Lorna Wilkinson, Director of Nursing

Yulia and Det Sgt Bailey had already been discharged. The hospital said they had all been "acutely unwell", and had needed intense treatment to keep them alive until their bodies could produce more enzymes to replace those that had been poisoned.

The attack sparked a major chemical alert in Salisbury. Credit: PA