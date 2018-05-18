South Korea downplays Pyongyang’s threats to cancel talks

South Korea has said it believes North Korea remains committed to improving relations despite strongly criticising Seoul over ongoing US-South Korean military drills.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry spokesman Baek Tae-hyun said Seoul expects Pyongyang to faithfully abide by the agreements between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in their summit last month.

The Korean leaders had issued a vague vow on the “complete denuclearisation” of the peninsula and pledged permanent peace.

“We are just at the starting point and we will not stop or waver as we move forward for peace in the Korean Peninsula,” said Mr Baek.

North Korea has taken repeated proverbial shots at Washington and Seoul since cancelling a high-level meeting with South Korea on Wednesday and threatening to scrap next month’s historic summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, saying it will not be unilaterally pressured into relinquishing its nuclear weapons.

The North’s threat cooled what had been an unusual flurry of diplomatic moves from a country that last year conducted a provocative series of weapons tests that had many fearing the region was on the edge of war.

It also underscored South Korea’s delicate role as an intermediary between the US and North Korea and raised questions over Seoul’s claim that Mr Kim has a genuine interest in dealing away his nukes.