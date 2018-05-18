Switch to battle royale right at this moment in time – Call Of Duty producer

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’s switch to a battle royale game mode does not mean the end of story campaigns in the series, one of its lead developers has said. The next instalment in the war game franchise will be the first not to feature a single-player campaign, instead focusing on multiplayer and the new last-player-standing Blackout mode. It comes in the wake of the increasing popularity of other battle royale games, such as Fortnite.

Yale Miller, senior producer at the game’s developer Treyarch, said creating a battle royale mode was what fans wanted, but said a story mode could return in the future. “I think it’s really at this moment in time,” he said. “We’ll finish a game and they say, ‘what do we want to do?’ What is the game that we think our fans are going to love the most, and if it’s another traditional campaign, maybe it will be that. “I think right now for what our goals were for Black Ops 4, it’s this (Blackout). “Narrative games are awesome – there will be a place for narrative titles – but just for what we wanted to do, this was the right decision.” Mr Miller said creating a Call Of Duty version of battle royale had been in the making for some time, but the developers had wanted to fit it in with the series’ character. “I think it’s a great game mode and something that we’ve been looking at for a long time,” he said.

