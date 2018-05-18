Theresa May is letting down cancer patients, says Labour

The Government is “losing control of cancer care”, with waiting times for treatment soaring over the past eight years, Labour has said. Research carried out by the party found that one patient waited 541 days for treatment following a GP referral in 2017 – against a target of 62 days. Another was forced to endure a wait of 254 days for treatment following a decision to treat, against a target of 31 days.

The figures, which follow Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to acute and community health trusts in England, show the “average longest” wait reported by each trust rose to 213 days – 16 days higher than in 2010. Labour found that 66% of trusts who replied (58 out of 88) had at least one patient waiting longer than six months and 69% (60 of 88) had a worse longest wait than in 2010. Every trust which replied apart from two said that at least one patient had waited more than 62 days for treatment. One patient waited 377 days for a consultant appointment following a GP referral, against a target of 14 days. The longest waiting time of 541 days for treatment following a urgent referral was endured by a patient at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, while a patient at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust also had to put up with a wait of 446 days.

