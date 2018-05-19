Answered: the most-asked questions on Google about the royal wedding

It was a day which captivated millions, with question marks over certain elements of Harry and Meghan’s wedding right up until the last moment.

Here are the most frequently asked searches related to the royal wedding, according to Google:

Q. How old is Meghan Markle?

A. She is 36.

Q. How did Harry and Meghan meet?

A. They were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend two years ago.

Q. How long have Harry and Meghan been together?

A. Their relationship began soon after their first date. They announced their engagement in November 2017.

Q. What will Meghan Markle’s title be?

A. She is now known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex. She also holds the titles the Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.

Q. What time do Harry and Meghan get married?

A. The ceremony began in Windsor at midday.

Q. How old is Prince Harry?

A. He is 33.

Q. What is Prince Harry’s surname?

A. His full name is Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor, although he is known as Harry. Senior members of the royal family rarely use a surname. During his military career, he was known as Harry Wales.

Q. How tall is Prince Harry?

A. He is reckoned to be about 6ft 1in (186cm).

Q. What is a fascinator?

A. The headwear is a common sight for women at weddings in England.