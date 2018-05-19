- ITV Report
Bridesmaids go off-script as Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue and another bursts into tears
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were almost upstaged by their young bridesmaids and pageboys on their wedding day.
While Princess Charlotte showed off her cheekier side when she stuck out her tongue while travelling to Windsor Castle by car.
For another bridesmaid the excitement all got a bit too much and she burst into tears just before the now Duchess of Sussex entered St George's Chapel.
The bridesmaid - believed to be two-year-old Zalie Warren - had to be picked up and comforted by Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny before she made her way into the church.
She is one of Prince Harry’s goddaughters and the daughter of one of his best friends, Jake Warren, and his wife Zoe.
Princess Charlotte again captured the crowd's attention when she waved enthusiastically as the carriage containing the newlyweds pulled away.
The Duchess of Cambridge had moments earlier bent down to her daughter and said “look at the carriage”, according to lip reader Tina Lannin.
Prince George stood behind her, holding the Duke of Cambridge’s hand.
The other bridesmaids were Harry’s goddaughters three-year-old Florence van Cutsem, Meghan’s goddaughters, Remi and Rylan Litt, six and seven respectively, and four-year-old Ivy Mulroney.
As well as George, the pageboys were Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer, six, and seven-year-old twin brothers Brian and John Mulroney, who held the bride’s veil as she walked into the chapel.
Each of the children were given a memento of the the big day.
The six young girls were wearing white leather Aquazurra shoes, each monogrammed with the bridesmaid’s initials, and the wedding date.
Kensington Palace said they were a gift from Meghan as a keepsake of the special day.
The four boys had their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps, as their memento.
The boys wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat that Harry and the Duke of Cambridge wore.
Made from blue doeskin, they were single-breasted with a stand-up collar and figured braiding of Regimental pattern.
Clare Waight Keller, who designed the bridal gown, also designed the bridesmaids’ dresses in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris.
Each little girl also wore a flower crown chosen by Harry and Meghan, which replicated the flowers used in the bridal bouquet.