Bridesmaids go off-script as Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue and another bursts into tears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were almost upstaged by their young bridesmaids and pageboys on their wedding day.

While Princess Charlotte showed off her cheekier side when she stuck out her tongue while travelling to Windsor Castle by car.

For another bridesmaid the excitement all got a bit too much and she burst into tears just before the now Duchess of Sussex entered St George's Chapel.

The bridesmaid - believed to be two-year-old Zalie Warren - had to be picked up and comforted by Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nanny before she made her way into the church.

She is one of Prince Harry’s goddaughters and the daughter of one of his best friends, Jake Warren, and his wife Zoe.