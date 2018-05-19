Floral touches on veil were drawn from Commonwealth nations and California

Meghan’s five metre-long veil held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond tiara featured flowers from all Commonwealth countries, as well as her native California.

The royal wedding dress worn on Saturday was designed by Clare Waight Keller, who made history as the first female artistic director at historic fashion house Givenchy.

The bridal gown itself was simple in a classic white, but the elaborate veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations at Meghan’s request, according to Kensington Palace.