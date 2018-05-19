Harry becomes the Duke of Sussex on his wedding day

Prince Harry has been made the Duke of Sussex on his wedding day by his grandmother the Queen, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal groom was given a dukedom – the highest rank in the British peerage – to mark his marriage to Meghan Markle. American former actress Meghan will now become Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex on her marriage at the much-anticipated ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Harry also received Scottish and Northern Irish titles, becoming the Earl of of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, which means Meghan will become the Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel. All titles are in the gift of the Queen and it was up to the monarch to choose which one to bestow on her grandson and his new wife. Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. “His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” Harry’s thoughts on the title will also have been taken into account by the royal matriarch in a private discussion between the Prince and his grandmother.

The Queen, who has given Harry a title, greets her grandson at the Chelsea Flower Show Credit: PA