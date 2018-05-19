Advertisement ITV Report 19 May 2018 at 4:54pm In pictures: The story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle Photo: PA It’s been a day to remember as Harry and Meghan tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle. Here’s how the day unfolded: Crowds gathered down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on a beautiful day for the royal wedding. Credit: PA A-list celebrities including Amal Clooney and her husband George caused a stir among the early arrivals. (Odd Andersen/PA) Credit: PA David and Victoria Beckham chat to Sir Elton John and David Furnish, and Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt, ahead of the ceremony. Credit: PA Harry and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, wore the frockcoat of the Blues and Royals. Credit: PA The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive. Credit: PA Meghan Markle drew gasps from the crowd as she arrived in her dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller. Credit: PA Meghan Markle was met by the Prince of Wales half way up the aisle amid the splendour of St George’s Chapel. Credit: PA The couple were pronounced man and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Credit: PA The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, delivered a passionate sermon. Credit: PA Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, left with the Prince of Wales. Credit: PA Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan on the the steps of St George’s Chapel. Credit: PA The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in an Ascot Landau through Windsor before cheering crowds. Credit: PA Last updated Sat 19 May 2018 Royal Prince Harry Meghan Markle Share Tweet Plus Reddit