- ITV Report
-
Meghan Markle will not vow to ‘obey’ Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will not promise to “obey” her husband when she marries Prince Harry.
The couple have selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000).
They will pledge themselves to one another: “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part”.
The marriage service features contemporary language – using the word “you” instead of “thee” and “thou” and offers the most flexibility in the choice of readings and prayers.
Recent royal tradition has been for royal brides not to pledge to obey their husbands.
The Duchess of Cambridge did not in 2011, and neither did Harry’s mother the Princess of Wales in 1981 when she married the Prince of Wales.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vows:
The Archbishop of Canterbury: “Harry and Meghan, I now invite you to join hands and make your vows, in the presence of God and his people.”
The Bride and Bridegroom face each other and join hands.
The Bridegroom says: “I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”
The Bride says: “I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”