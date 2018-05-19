Meghan Markle will not vow to ‘obey’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will not promise to “obey” her husband when she marries Prince Harry. The couple have selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000). They will pledge themselves to one another: “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part”.

Meghan Markle will be become an HRH when she weds Prince Harry. Credit: PA

The marriage service features contemporary language – using the word “you” instead of “thee” and “thou” and offers the most flexibility in the choice of readings and prayers. Recent royal tradition has been for royal brides not to pledge to obey their husbands. The Duchess of Cambridge did not in 2011, and neither did Harry’s mother the Princess of Wales in 1981 when she married the Prince of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take their vows during their wedding at Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vows: