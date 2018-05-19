Three survivors of Cuba plane crash which killed 107 ‘in critical condition’

The only three survivors from a plane crash in Cuba which killed more than 100 people – including 20 clergy members of an evangelical church – remain gravely ill in hospital, officials have said. Carlos Alberto Martinez, director of the Calixto Garcia Hospital in capital city Havana, said the three Cuban women are in an extremely grave condition. Relatives of those who died gathered at a morgue in the capital, weeping and embracing each other, as investigators tried to piece together why the ageing Boeing 737 carrying 110 people went down and erupted in flames shortly after taking off from Havana's José Martí International Airport on Friday afternoon. The Cuban Council of Churches announced that 20 clergy members of an evangelical church were among the dead.

Relatives of those who died gathered at a morgue in Havana. Credit: AP

“On that plane were 10 couples of pastors, 20 people. All of the Nazarene Church in the eastern region,” said Maite Quesada, a member of the council. The pastors had spent several days at a meeting in the capital and were returning to their homes and places of worship in the province of Holguin. Skies were overcast and rainy at the airport at the time of Cuba’s third major air accident since 2010 and state television said the 39-year-old jet veered sharply to the right after departing on a domestic flight to the eastern city of Holguin. Eyewitness and private salon owner Rocio Martinez said she heard a strange noise and looked up to see the plane with a turbine on fire. “In flames, here it comes falling toward the ground and it seems (the pilot) saw it was an area that was too residential and makes a sharp turn,” Ms Martinez said. “To avoid (the houses) … to avoid a tragedy, because there would have been a massacre.” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said a special commission had been formed to find the cause of the crash. The plane had 104 passengers and six crew members.

