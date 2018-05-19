Plenty of dry, warm and sunny weather away from the northwest tomorrow.

It will be largely dry, clear and chilly overnight with a few shallow mist and fog patches possible. Some low cloud is likely across the east and southeast of England. Wet and breezy across northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland by dawn.

The majority of the UK will have another dry, sunny and warm day on Sunday but northwestern Scotland and the bulk of Northern Ireland will be cloudy, damp and breezy.

Most places will stay dry and warm in the first part of next week, but isolated thundery showers are possible across England and Wales. Drier, brighter and warmer across the northwest of the UK from Tuesday.