Princess Diana’s sister to give reading at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
The only reading at the royal wedding will be given by a member of Prince Harry’s Spencer family, his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes.
According to the Order of Service, Princess Diana’s older sister will read from the Song of Solomon, which stresses the strength and power of love.
The short reading proclaims: “My beloved speaks and says to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone’.”
The decision to give the important role of delivering the reading to the late princess’s sibling shows the strong connection Harry retains with his mother’s family.
Lady Jane, whose husband Baron Robert Fellowes is a former private secretary to the Queen, also gave a reading at Diana’s funeral in 1997.
The passage that will be read on Saturday says: “Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is as strong as death, passion fierce as the grave.
“Its flashes are flashes of fire, a raging flame. Many waters cannot quench love, neither can floods drown it.”
It also says: “If one offered for love all the wealth of one’s house, it would be utterly scorned.”
The Order of Service also reveals a choir will sing Stand By Me by Ben E King - although the Order of Service available online also still says Meghan Markle will be joined by her father, Mr Thomas Markle, for the walk down the aisle, which it has been confirmed will not be happening.
