Princess Diana’s sister to give reading at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The only reading at the royal wedding will be given by a member of Prince Harry’s Spencer family, his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes.

According to the Order of Service, Princess Diana’s older sister will read from the Song of Solomon, which stresses the strength and power of love.

The short reading proclaims: “My beloved speaks and says to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone’.”

The decision to give the important role of delivering the reading to the late princess’s sibling shows the strong connection Harry retains with his mother’s family.