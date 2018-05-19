- ITV Report
Newlywed Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s ring to evening reception
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dancing the night away with 200 guests at a glamorous reception – with the bride wearing a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.
Harry appears to have given his bride the poignant wedding day gift – an impressive, emerald cut aquamarine ring.
The prince drove his new wife from Windsor Castle in a silver blue classic convertible Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero which was originally manufactured in 1968 and has been converted to electric power.
Meghan was spotted with the large gem on her right hand as the couple made their way to their evening do at Frogmore House.
Diana died when Harry was just 12 after she was killed in a tragic car crash in Paris.
Meghan switched from her elegant, formal pure white wedding gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, to a glamorous lily white halter neck by Stella McCartney for the black tie evening do.
The US star – now a duchess and an HRH – is giving a speech at the party, which is being hosted by her father-in-law the Prince of Wales.
The happy couple waved and smiled as they headed to meet their friends at the celebration, which is expected to stretch into the early hours.
Meghan wore shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue.
Her hair – in a relaxed up do – was styled for the reception by George Northwood.
The car’s number plate bore the date of the wedding – E190518.
Guests were able to rest and change before the start of the evening celebrations following the lunchtime reception in the castle’s medieval St George’s Hall hosted by the Queen.