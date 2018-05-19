Newlywed Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s ring to evening reception

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dancing the night away with 200 guests at a glamorous reception – with the bride wearing a ring which belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Harry appears to have given his bride the poignant wedding day gift – an impressive, emerald cut aquamarine ring.

The prince drove his new wife from Windsor Castle in a silver blue classic convertible Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero which was originally manufactured in 1968 and has been converted to electric power.

Meghan was spotted with the large gem on her right hand as the couple made their way to their evening do at Frogmore House.

Diana died when Harry was just 12 after she was killed in a tragic car crash in Paris.