The best moments from Harry and Meghan's big day

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are celebrating after tying the knot in front of thousands of people at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Here is a montage of some of the best bits from the wedding of the year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave at fans waiting for a glimpse of the couple. Credit: PA

The arrival of the bride Meghan wowed the crowds in her stunning pure white wedding gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy. Meghan, who wore a tiara, loaned to her by the Queen, was dressed in a delicate, stunning five-metre veil embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations

Meghan's veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations. Credit: PA

The procession of the bride Meghan looked completely composed as two pageboys held the end of her veil, with the other pageboys and bridesmaids following behind. At the start of the Quire, she was met by the Prince of Wales, whom she had asked to accompany her down the aisle.

Charles was asked by Meghan to accompany her down the aisle. Credit: PA

"You look amazing" An emotional Harry was captivated by his bride as they met at the altar, telling her: "You look amazing. I missed you." Meghan and Harry, who spent the night before the wedding apart in separate hotels, looked blissfully in love during the ceremony, tenderly holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

Harry was captivated by his bride as they met at the altar. Credit: PA

The kiss It was the moment royal fans were waiting for - and it did not disappoint. Harry and Meghan emerged from the chapel as husband and wife hand in hand and sealed their love with a passionate kiss on the top of the West Steps.