The best of your Royal Wedding celebration pictures

Dolly Ruff dancing her way into celebrations. Photo:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry today during a midday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Though the hustle and bustle at Windsor will continue throughout the day, many royal fans are celebrating at home.

At ITV News, we have been asking you to share with us how you are spending the big day.

Here's a selection of your photographs so far:

Little Daisy has her very own carriage today.
Esther, Anna, Natasha and Lesley with their beautiful decorations in Northampton.
Union Jacks galore at the Little Britain Pub in South Africa.
Elaine Flanagan is hosting a party for friends at home.
British Bulldog Betsy wears a stylish Union Jack bandana.
Emily, Edward and Henry are ready to watch the big day with their grandparents.
Liz Lee has put on a spread in Doha, Qatar.
Bunting and a view at Lynne's house in California.
Rosemary Judge and friend John Morrell have decorated a Royal Mail post box in Ailsworth Village, Peterborough.
Wendy, Liam and Ivan with their decorations in South Africa.
Masks all around at Monkwood Primary School in Rotherham.
Maisie and Alice enjoy a very royal breakfast in Menston.
