This is what royal wedding guests were served at the reception hosted by the Queen

The 600 guests at the royal wedding were invited to a lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, where they enjoyed a vast selection of canapés, as well as a slice of wedding cake.

Following the ceremony at St George's Chapel, guests made their way to St George's Hall in Windsor Castle where they enjoyed foods such as Scottish langoustines, slow-roast pork Windsor pork belly, and Champagne and pistachio macaroons.

As much of the food on the menu was from the UK, while it was all sourced from royal warrant holding companies.

Some 25 chefs prepared the 7,500 items of food on offer.