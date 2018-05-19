- ITV Report
-
This is what royal wedding guests were served at the reception hosted by the Queen
The 600 guests at the royal wedding were invited to a lunchtime reception, hosted by the Queen, where they enjoyed a vast selection of canapés, as well as a slice of wedding cake.
Following the ceremony at St George's Chapel, guests made their way to St George's Hall in Windsor Castle where they enjoyed foods such as Scottish langoustines, slow-roast pork Windsor pork belly, and Champagne and pistachio macaroons.
As much of the food on the menu was from the UK, while it was all sourced from royal warrant holding companies.
Some 25 chefs prepared the 7,500 items of food on offer.
Canapés at the reception include:
- Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche
- Grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham
- Garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena
- Heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls
- Poached free range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yoghurt with roasted apricot
- Croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam
- Warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoes
As well as the canapés, a selection of bowl foods will be available to guests:
- Fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks
- Pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps
- Ten hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling
Meanwhile, guests with a sweet tooth enjoyed:
- Champagne and pistachio macaroons
- Orange crème brûlée tartlets
- Miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets
The reception also features the cutting of the lemon elderflower wedding cake created by baker Claire Ptak and decorated with 150 fresh flowers
Ms Ptak said the cake features elderflower syrup made at the Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, while the sponge cake recipe was created specially for the couple and the entire creation was topped with 150 fresh flowers.
The guests washed the food and cake down with Pol Roger Brut Réserve Non Vintage Champagne, as well as a selection of other wines.
For those not drinking there were apple and elderflower mocktails, made with the same elderflower syrup as used in the wedding cake, and Sandringham Cox's apple juice.
At the reception Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William will all give speeches.