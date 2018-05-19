US bishop Michael Curry's royal wedding address prompts huge response

American bishop Most Rev Michael Curry gave a dramatic address during the Royal wedding that prompted mixed reactions from viewers on social media. At the service in St George’s Chapel, the bishop opened his emotional 14-minute speech entitled The Power of Love with the words of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The bishop, the first African-American presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way." Watch the full speech here:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He told the service: “There’s power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There’s power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will.” The passionate speech had many people reaching for their handkerchiefs, however for some it highlighted the slight culture gap between Americans and Brits. With Brits having a reputation for a stiff upper lip, some online commentators joked that the royal family were somewhat blindsided by the emotional address.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

American actor Josh Gad tweeted: “Watching the Brits watch an American Preacher do his thing in Windsor is giving me life right now. It’s like watching Metallica do a concert at the Old Globe.” Commentator Hugo Rifkind tweeted: “I love how the entire British royal family is visibly dying of embarrassment because somebody is shouting openly about love at a wedding.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jeremy Clarkson was unenthusiastic about the length of the speech, tweeting: “What if this American vicar never stops?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, Television presenter Alison Hammond claimed Curry was “giving me life”, while actor Miranda Hart said: “This wedding is the best TV show I have ever seen. I have cried, cringed, laughed and cried some more and there was one scene that was awesome ‘but just a bit too long’.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Bishop’s address didn’t just inspire fun reactions, however, and some Twitter users pointed out that it was a historical milestone. Elamin Abdelmahmoud tweeted: “A black reverend preaching to British royalty about the resilience of faith during slavery is 10000000% not what I thought I was waking up for, the royal wedding is good.” Angela Griffin wrote: “Not sure I’ve ever seen so many people of colour involved in any royal event ever. Feeling quite proud watching with my 10 year old mixed race daughter” Holly Brockwell said: “It’s impossible to overstate how incredibly significant it is that black culture and traditions are being incorporated into this ceremony and the royal tradition. True progress.”

Who is Michael Curry?

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry was the first African-American man to become leader of the Episcopal Church and has served as the 27th presiding bishop and primate since 2015. His stirring address to a packed St George's Chapel on Saturday gave an insight into his career as a cleric, touching on social issues such as poverty and injustice. He is a modernising force in the Episcopal Church and has defended to other archbishops from the Anglican Communion its decision to bless same-sex marriages. The Episcopal Church first emerged in the US from the Church of England and both are now part of the global Anglican Communion. Born in Chicago in 1953, Bishop Curry hailed from a family of black Episcopalians and was ordained in 1978, while there was still a bitter racial divide among congregations. He told the New York Times in 2016: "When I was in seminary, the expectation at the time was that if you were a black priest or seminarian, you were going to be serving in black churches. There was a black church world and a white church world. That was the given-ness of racism, not that anybody said anything."

He has spent years campaigning on immigration policy in the US and other issues of social justice. Credit: PA