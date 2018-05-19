You look amazing, Harry tells Meghan in fairytale wedding

Harry and Meghan have been pronounced husband and wife after marrying in a fairytale ceremony in St George’s Chapel. The Queen’s grandson and the American former actress, who is now an HRH and the Duchess of Sussex, pledged their love for one another in the historic surrounds, watched by a television global audience of millions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The bride, who has become a member of the British royal family, wore a stunning elegant, simple, pure white gown Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, with three quarter length sleeves and open bateau neckline. He told his bride “You look amazing” to which Meghan replied “thank you” as they met at the altar. The couple tenderly held hands and exchanged smiles duing the wedding ceremony. Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with her two pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on Meghan's finger Credit: PA