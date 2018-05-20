- ITV Report
Another warm and sunny day for most, cloud and rain in the northwest
Rest of Today: Another fine, warm day for many with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and cooler in the northwest with cloud and outbreaks of rain.
Tonight: Remaining cloudy in the northwest with further rain. Low cloud across some eastern counties, otherwise fine with clear skies.
Monday: Cool, wet and windy in the northwest. Elsewhere warm and sunny but with the risk of some isolated heavy and thunder showers developing through the day.