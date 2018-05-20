Cancer death rate to be cut by 22,000 using artificial intelligence – PM

Artificial intelligence will be used to help stop 22,000 cancer deaths a year by 2033, Theresa May will say in a speech setting out how science can transform health. Medical records, along with information about patients’ habits and genetics, will be cross-referenced with national data to spot those at an early stage of cancer. The Prime Minister will also pledge to help people remain healthier for an extra five years.

Speaking in Macclesfield, Cheshire, Mrs May will say: “Late diagnosis of otherwise treatable illnesses is one of the biggest causes of avoidable deaths. “And the development of smart technologies to analyse great quantities of data quickly and with a higher degree of accuracy than is possible by human beings opens up a whole new field of medical research and gives us a new weapon in our armoury in the fight against disease. “Achieving this mission will not only save thousands of lives. It will incubate a whole new industry around AI-in-healthcare, creating high-skilled science jobs across the country, drawing on existing centres of excellence in places like Edinburgh, Oxford and Leeds – and helping to grow new ones.” All of the data and technological advances needed to help cut cancer deaths are available but a system has not yet been set up to bring everything together.

