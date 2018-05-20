Digital minister says she was target of online abuse and reported it to police

The Digital minister has revealed that she has received abuse online and reported it to the police.

Margot James, appearing on Sky’s Ridge On Sunday, was asked whether she had ever reported online abuse to the police, and told the programme: “I have.”

It comes as the Government announced new laws will be introduced to tackle the internet’s “wild west” to make Britain the “safest place in the world” to be online.

Many female MPs have reported receiving abuse online, and Ms James was asked about her own experiences.