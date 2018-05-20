Man shot dead in Dublin as police search for missing woman

A man has died following a shooting involving police in Dublin, a Garda watchdog said. Gardai were searching for a missing woman who was feared abducted. Police said they “interacted” with the driver of a vehicle, thought to be aged 40, at around 8pm on Sunday evening in the Cherrywood business district in the south of the Irish capital and fired a weapon. They had received a report of a woman being forced into a car in Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry in the county but originally from the Philippines and studying in Ireland, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon. A Garda statement said: “Gardai investigating the disappearance of Jastine Valdez interacted with the driver of a vehicle at approximately 8pm this evening the 20th May 2018 in the Cherrywood area of Dublin. “An official Garda firearm was discharged.” A Garda helicopter, cars, support units, and ambulances were at the scene of the shooting at the business park.

The force is still searching for Ms Valdez. A police watchdog, the Garda Siochana Ombudsman’s Commission, is investigating the shooting and the police force referred all queries to the Commission. Irish broadcaster RTE said the dead man was armed with a knife and was a father-of-two from the Wicklow area. Photographer Peter Varga said the scene was under armed guard. “It is a huge car park between the Dell building and the Luas track, there is a huge space. “I also saw some people obviously in shock coming out of the scene with one policeman. “The people were in shock and crying, there were four males and one female.” The scene is surrounded by apartment blocks and onlookers gathered outside on Sunday evening. Mr Varga said a vehicle police had been pursuing, a Nissan Qashqai, was abandoned at the scene of the shooting with its windows down.

