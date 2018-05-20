Man shot in Dublin as police search for missing woman

A man has been shot in Dublin as Irish police search for a missing woman feared abducted.

Helicopter, cars, support units and ambulances were at the scene at a business park.

Gardai "interacted" with the driver of a vehicle at around 8pm on Sunday evening in the Cherrywood area of the Irish capital and fired a weapon.

They had received a report of a woman being forced into a car in County Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon.

A Garda statement said: "Gardai investigating the disappearance of Jastine Valdez interacted with the driver of a vehicle at approximately 8pm this evening the 20th May 2018 in the Cherrywood area of Dublin.

"An official Garda firearm was discharged."