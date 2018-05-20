Minute's silence to be held at Great Manchester Run in tribute to 22 killed in terror attack

A minute's silence will be held at the Great Manchester Run in memory of the 22 people killed by last year's terror attack in the city.

The 10K and half-marathon races take place almost exactly a year after Salman Abedi carried out his suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

As well as killing 22, hundreds were injured in the bombing.

Around 30,000 runners are expected to take part on Sunday, making it the third largest running event in the country.

Olympian Mo Farah and Ethiopian champion Tirunesh Dibaba are some of the famous faces who will be lining up on the start line.