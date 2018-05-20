Murder charge after teenager found stabbed in street

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy found stabbed in the street.

Ozell Pemberton was discovered gravely injured and confirmed dead at the scene in Sutton Coldfield after the incident at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

The 17-year-old charged with his murder will appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, West Midlands Police said.

The charge comes as Ozell’s parents described the pain those who loved the “bubbly” teenager are facing since a single stab wound to his chest claimed their son’s life.