Northwest cloudy and wet tonight, dry elsewhere

Sunday night: Cloudy and breezy in the northwest with further outbreaks of rain at times. Low cloud and mist also affecting eastern counties of England, otherwise dry with clear skies.

Monday: A split in conditions, cool, wet and breezy across the far northwest. Early low cloud over central and eastern parts of England will burn back to leave a sunny and warm day for many. As temperatures rise into the afternoon, the risk of isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales.