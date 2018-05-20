Sunny and warm Sunday for most

After early morning mist clears, most parts of England and Wales will have another fine, warm day with plenty of sunshine, although there is an ongoing risk that low cloud and mist will continue to affect parts of the east coast at times.

Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday generally, but cooler by the coasts.

It will also be cooler today in the far north west, where it will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain.

Top temperature 23 Celsius (73.4).