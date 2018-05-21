Thieves make off with 30ft climbing wall left outside cub scouts' meeting hut

A cubs group is scouting out news of their 30ft climbing wall after it was stolen from from outside their meeting hut.

Thieves made off with the Spectrum Sports four-sided mobile wall owned by the Melton cub scouts group in Leicestershire.

The wall, which is not only 30ft tall but also 9ft wide, had been securely attached to a trailer.

It vanished from Holwell Lane outside the Melton Scout campsite.