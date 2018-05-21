- ITV Report
-
Thieves make off with 30ft climbing wall left outside cub scouts' meeting hut
A cubs group is scouting out news of their 30ft climbing wall after it was stolen from from outside their meeting hut.
Thieves made off with the Spectrum Sports four-sided mobile wall owned by the Melton cub scouts group in Leicestershire.
The wall, which is not only 30ft tall but also 9ft wide, had been securely attached to a trailer.
It vanished from Holwell Lane outside the Melton Scout campsite.
The climbing wall is used regularly by the Melton cub scouts and provides income for the group when it is hired out for public events.
Police said is is thought to have been taken at some point between 1pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.
The force have asked anyone who saw the wall being driven away from the campsite or knows where it may be to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 18*231191.
The serial number of the wall has also been sent to other scout groups in case they are offered a chance to buy it.