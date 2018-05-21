Another warm sunny day tomorrow with a few showers possible

High pressure will help keep conditions relatively quiet through the course of this week, although it’ll also be a contributing factor to a cooler easterly breeze developing, bringing cloudier skies and colder temperatures to the North Sea Coast.

Much like today the next few days there’ll be plenty of sunshine, a few showers (some thundery) and warm temperatures in land.

Tonight the showers across England and Wales will die off, however overnight we’re likely to see a few more creeping into the southeast of England. Scotland and N. Ireland will become drier as today’s weather system dies out.

During tomorrow there’s still the chance of some showers outbreaks, but there’ll also be plenty of fine warm weather across much of Britain. Although northwestern areas will always be that bit cloudier. Temperatures will be warmest in the south, however on the east coast it’ll feel cool in the onshore breeze. High: 24C