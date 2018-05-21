Barack and Michelle Obama sign up to make films and series for Netflix

The Obamas have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix. Credit: AP

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up to produce films and series for Netflix. The former US President and his wife have entered a wide-ranging agreement that could include scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features, the US entertainment company announced.

A press release suggested that the couple are likely to be involved in documentaries exploring other people's stories. It was not clear if they will be turning the cameras directly on their own lives. Mr Obama said he wanted to draw on his experiences meeting "so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience". “We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The former first couple say they want to use the deal to 'promote greater empathy and understanding'. Credit: AP