Campaign to protect UK’s oak trees launched at Chelsea Flower Show

A new campaign to protect the UK’s oak trees from threats including pests and diseases has been launched at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Complete with celebrity backing, the Action Oak Partnership – made up of charities, environmental organisations and landowners – aims to raise £15 million for research and monitoring to help safeguard the 121 million oaks in UK woodlands.

Lord Gardiner, Biosecurity Minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), officially launched the campaign on Monday.

Work will include getting a detailed picture of the current health of oaks trees, helping to gain a better understanding of how to preserve them for decades to come.

The campaign contributes to the Government’s 25-year Environment Plan, which was launched by Prime Minister Theresa May in January.