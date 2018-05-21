Community pharmacies seek urgent cash injection to stay afloat

Community pharmacies in Northern Ireland need an urgent government cash injection to stabilise their finances, a chemist said. Half their turnover is being run at a loss and they are suffering supply problems with the rest of their drugs trade, one pharmacist warned The chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, claimed £20 million underfunding of community pharmacy by the Department of Health had left the industry in a critical state and was placing immense strain on many pharmacists.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “Community pharmacy is a safety net for the health service in the community. “That safety net is being stretched and tested.” Up to £30 million has been earmarked for reforming community and hospital services, including mental health and pharmacy, as part of the DUP’s confidence and supply deal with the Conservatives. Pharmacies dispense £400 million of medicines every year. Half is branded medicines, which have been sold at a loss for the last six years – they are costing more than the Government is reimbursing them for the drugs, Mr Greene said. He added: “It is just indicative of the shortfall in the funding, the minus figures have become really pressing.” The other £200 million involves generic medicines and prices have “sky rocketed” in the past six months, Mr Greene added, while official funding has reduced.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.