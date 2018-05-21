Congressional leaders to hold meeting with investigators over Russia probe

Top FBI and Justice Department officials have agreed to meet with congressional leaders and “review” highly classified information the politicians have been seeking as they scrutinise the handling of the Russia investigation, the White House has said. The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. It is unclear exactly what the members will be allowed to review or if the Justice Department will be providing any documents to Congress.

President Donald Trump making a speech in front of the Capitol

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump chief of staff John Kelly will broker the meeting between congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and office of the Director of National Intelligence. She said the officials will “review high classified and other information they have requested”, but did not provide any additional detail.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein leaves a meeting at the White House

During a meeting with Mr Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray also reiterated an announcement late on Sunday that the Justice Department’s inspector general will expand an existing investigation into the Russia probe by examining whether there was any improper politically motivated surveillance.

Representative Devin Nunes, an ardent Trump supporter and head of the House intelligence committee, has been demanding information on an FBI source in the Russia investigation. The move on Monday comes as the White House tries to combat the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday: “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Mr Trump’s demand for a new inquiry moved beyond his usual blustery accusations of institutional wrongdoing and into the realm of applying presidential pressure on the Justice Department, a move few of his predecessors have made. Mr Trump made the order amid days of public venting about the special counsel investigation, which he has deemed a “witch hunt” that he says has yielded no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia. In response, the Justice Department moved on Sunday to defuse a growing confrontation with the White House by asking its watchdog to investigate whether there was inappropriate surveillance.

FBI director Christopher Wray, right, leaves the White House on Monday