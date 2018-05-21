'Proud to be a woman and feminist': Royal website unveils new Meghan Markle biography

The Duchess of Sussex has given a hint of how she will shape her new role as a full-time member of the royal family as a biography was published on the monarchy’s official website.

Hours after the former actress had exchanged vows with Harry, the royal site had been updated to reflect its newest member.

And a powerful statement from Meghan Markle takes centre stage, with the page quoting her as saying: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

The biography also highlights her “lifelong commitment” to a range of causes, including those promoting social justice and women’s empowerment.