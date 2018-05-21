- ITV Report
In Pictures: Prime Minister joins stars at Chelsea Flower Show
The Prime Minister and her husband were among the early visitors to this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.
Theresa May, and her husband Philip, brushed shoulders with a number of famous faces at the event being held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London by the Royal Horticultural Society.
Established in 1913, the flower show has become one of the world’s biggest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.
The Queen and other members of the Royal Family – including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra – will attend the event later on.