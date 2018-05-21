In Pictures: Prime Minister joins stars at Chelsea Flower Show

The Prime Minister and her husband were among the early visitors to this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Prime Minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Theresa May, and her husband Philip, brushed shoulders with a number of famous faces at the event being held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Alan Titchmarsh. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Established in 1913, the flower show has become one of the world’s biggest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.

Felicity Kendal talks to a Chelsea Pensioner. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family – including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra – will attend the event later on.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Fashion designer Henry Holland. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Celebrity chef James Martin. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

David Walliams. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Dame Esther Rantzen. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA