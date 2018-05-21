Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Prime Minister joins stars at Chelsea Flower Show

Theresa May and her husband Philip during the press day for this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Jonathan Brady/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Prime Minister and her husband were among the early visitors to this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Prime Minister Theresa May, accompanied by her husband Philip. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Theresa May, and her husband Philip, brushed shoulders with a number of famous faces at the event being held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Alan Titchmarsh. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Established in 1913, the flower show has become one of the world’s biggest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.

Felicity Kendal talks to a Chelsea Pensioner. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family – including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal and Princess Alexandra – will attend the event later on.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
Fashion designer Henry Holland. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
Celebrity chef James Martin. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
David Walliams. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
Dame Esther Rantzen. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA
Nick Frost and Rob Brydon. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA