Man charged after elderly 'squirted with tomato ketchup' in series of thefts

A man was reported to have been committing a ketchup-related offence. Photo: PA

A man has been charged after tomato ketchup was allegedly used to con elderly people into thinking they were bleeding - before their possessions were stolen.

Police said that Titus Jalea, 63, had been charged with theft over multiple incidents in Accrington, Lancashire, on May 12.

Victims reported being approached by a man who squirted them with ketchup and told them they were injured, before stealing their purses and wallets.

Hyndburn Police posted a series of tweets about the incidents, asking anyone with information to come forward.

Jalea has been remanded in custody and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

