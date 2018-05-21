'Manchester is strong together': The moving messages left on the city's 'trees of hope' one year on since terror attack

Moving messages and tributes are being left on a 'trees of hope' trail in Manchester, created to mark a year since the terror attack on the city's arena which killed 22 people.

The trail of 28 trees line the route from St Ann's Square to Manchester Victoria station, close to the scene of the suicide bombing. People are being encouraged to use cardboard tags to share tributes and messages of solidarity on the trees. The trail runs until Sunday 27 May, after which all the messages will be kept alongside tributes left last year in an archive of the city’s response to the attack.

The trail is part of a series of events to mark the anniversary of the attack on Tuesday. A memorial will take place at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon, with a vigil called Manchester Together taking place in the city's Albert Square in the evening.