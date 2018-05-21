Marks and Spencers hints at more closures as the retail giant struggles to adapt in a way rivals haven’t

In June last year, Marks and Spencer published its Annual Report for 2017.

The outgoing chairman, Robert Swanell, acknowledged the company faced challenges but he wrote that M&S had "a clear rescue plan," was "well equipped for a digital age” and that he was “beginning to see signs of recovery".

Things have moved on.

A new chairman has arrived and the language he uses to describe the business is very different.

Archie Norman speaks of the need for "unvarnished truth".

He talks of 20 years of "drift" at M&S and "many hard yards" to catch-up.

Hard yards and difficult decision.