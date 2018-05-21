Ofcom assessing 11 cases against Russia-backed channel RT

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has opened three new investigations into a Kremlin-backed TV channel following the Salisbury poisoning case.

This brings the total number of open investigations into RT, formerly Russia Today, from eight to 11.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said the further investigations are looking into “the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast” on the channel.

One of the new investigations is regarding a segment on current affairs programme Crosstalk, and the others will be assessing two news broadcasts, which aired across April and May.

Crosstalk is being assessed over a segment which focused on the dynamics of the ongoing Syrian conflict and the US foreign policy in Syria.