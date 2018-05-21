Paramedic’s idea eases A&E pressure by keeping ‘frequent callers’ away

A senior paramedic’s innovative idea has reduced A&E visits from “frequent callers” by up to 90% in her area and is now being rolled out across the country.

Frequent callers are classed as those who call at least five times in a month, or at least 12 times in three months, and cost the NHS millions of pounds a year.

Rhian Monteith, 39, was working as an advanced paramedic in Blackpool when she noticed that a small group of people took up a great deal of NHS resources and staff time in the area.

Working with other NHS teams, Ms Monteith drew up a list of 23 patients, many suffering from mental health problems or loneliness, who had visited A&E 703 times in the previous three months, mostly by ambulance.

She decided to try to tackle their problems by simply meeting them for a coffee and a chat.

Through personal mentoring and one-to-one coaching, as well as getting them involved with community activities and encouraging them to phone her rather than call 999, Rhian helped A&E attendances, emergency calls and hospital admissions drop by around 90% among the group.

Eventually the patients were able to cope for themselves and came to call Ms Monteith less often.