Police call for protection from prosecution when pursuing moped and scooter riders

Police in the battle against moped menaces are calling for new guidelines that will protect them from prosecution if anything goes wrong during pursuit.

Currently police are subject to the same road laws as civilians, meaning they can be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

The proposed changes to the law will recognise the training traffic police are given and the specialist driving skills they have compared to ordinary drivers.

A troubling task for police is stopping illegal moped and scooter riders because some of the only options available to officers - grabbing the rider or knocking them off their bike - are likely to injure the rider.