Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release three official photographs from their royal wedding

Credit: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released three official photographs from their royal wedding at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday, Kensington Palace said. The images were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

Credit: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the bridesmaids and page boys in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle Credit: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace