Promise to prioritise NHS community services ‘fallen flat’

Promises to bring more patient care closer to home by prioritising NHS community services have fallen flat, a report has claimed.

National strategies under successive governments have concluded that the NHS must do more to help people stay well in their own homes – avoiding the need for hospital treatment – if the health service is going to be financially sustainable.

But NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts in England, said this expansion of community services has failed to materialise, with those that do exist being overstretched, underfunded and understaffed.

NHS England’s Five Year Forward View envisaged a significantly expanded role for community services, such as district nursing, physiotherapy and health and wellbeing services such as sexual health.

But NHS Providers said its report found more than half of community trusts (52%) said funding in their area had fallen in this financial year.

The report highlights findings from a survey of NHS trust leaders – including more than half of those providing community services – which show nearly half (44%) said they were cutting costs while just under a third (30%) had cut staff.

More than four out of five of all provider trusts (82%) were worried or very worried that community health services would not receive the investment they need to deliver the ambitions of the Five Year Forward View.

Meanwhile, the majority (91%) said that based on current trends, the gap between funding and demand for community services will grow over the next year.