Wealthy South African found guilty of murdering his brother and parents in axe attack

A wealthy South African man has been found guilty of murdering his father, mother and brother in a savage axe attack.

Henri van Breda, 23, killed his parents Martin and Teresa and older brother Rudi van Breda at the family home in the scenic Stellenbosch wine region in the western Cape.

He was also convicted of the attempted murder of his younger sister Marli, then aged 16, who was left fighting for life after the attack in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that an unknown intruder had broken into the home and killed his family while he was in the bathroom.