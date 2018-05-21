Bercow admits use of ‘stupid’ in Commons spat with Government

John Bercow has acknowledged using the word “stupid” in a Commons spat with the Government, amid claims it was aimed at a senior female minister. The Speaker said his use of the adjective “simply summed up how I felt” about how business in the Commons had been conducted after time for debate on Grenfell Tower was shortened by a ministerial statement on the East Coast Main Line. Mr Bercow added he respects all of his colleagues and said MPs would not have the “slightest doubt” about Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom’s political ability and personal character. He was alleged to have branded Mrs Leadsom a “stupid woman” and “f useless” in an aside in the chamber on May 16. But Mr Bercow offered no apology and remained defiant about his approach as he insisted he will “continue to speak out firmly” for the interests of the Commons and publicly disagree with the Government’s management of business.

Speaking in the debate after Mr Bercow’s latest statement, Mrs Leadsom outlined how she took her responsibilities “very seriously” and she expected all MPs to treat colleagues with “courtesy and respect”. The row came amid mounting pressure and scrutiny on Mr Bercow, who has faced calls to resign over allegations of bullying staff who worked for him. He has denied the claims. Mr Bercow told MPs: “Last Wednesday, the Government chose to schedule a major transport statement on an opposition day – thereby substantially reducing the time available for Opposition business. “I thought then, as I think now, that this was very badly handled. It was in particular disrespectful both to the House and to the 23 backbenchers who were hoping to participate in the Opposition Day Debate on the Grenfell Tower disaster.

