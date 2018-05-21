- ITV Report
-
The victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster
Family and friends of the victims of Grenfell Tower have been paying tribute to those who perished in the disaster.
Seventy-two people died when the devastating blaze swept through the west London tower block on June 14 last year.
An inquiry has started hearing the first of a series of personal tributes to the victims that will be threaded through the proceedings.
Here are those who have been remembered:
- Logan Gomes
Logan Gomes was the youngest victim of the disaster, delivered stillborn hours after his parents Marcio and Andreia Gomes escaped.
Mr Gomes described his unborn son as "our little star" as he struggled through tears in his tribute.
He said the whole family, including their two daughters, were "so happy" at the thought of their new arrival.
“His due date was on the 21st of August, but instead he was born on the 14th of June,” he said.
“That evening I was fortunate enough to hold my son. I held my son in my arms that evening, hoping it was all a bad dream, wishing, praying for any kind of miracle that he would open his eyes."
He added: "He might not be here physically, but he will always he here in our hearts."