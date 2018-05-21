Three arrests after distraction grenade thrown at house

Three men have been arrested after a distraction grenade was thrown at a house before shots were fired elsewhere in two suspected targeted attacks in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police have stepped up patrols after the incidents in the early hours of Friday morning.

Bomb disposal officers had to carry out a controlled explosion on what they described as a distraction grenade which was thrown at a house in Beech Lawn Close.

Police said the offender fled towards Eccles Old Road after the incident shortly before 12.30am.

Around 50 minutes later police received a report of shots fired on Quayview in Salford Quays, and found evidence consistent with a firearm having been discharged.