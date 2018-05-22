An egg a day could keep the doctor away, research suggests

An egg a day may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study suggests.

Consumption of up to one egg daily was linked with lower rates of strokes and heart disease, according to the research published in journal Heart.

Daily consumers also had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease when compared to those who did not eat eggs.

The researchers, from Peking University Health Science Centre, examined data from 416,213 participants in China.

At the start of the study, 13.1% of participants reported daily consumption of eggs and 9.1% said they never or rarely ate them.

The group were followed up around nine years later, with daily egg consumption found to be linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease overall.

Those who ate up to one a day had a 26% lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke, 28% lower risk of haemorrhagic stroke death and an 18% lower risk of cardiovascular disease death, the study found.

There was also a 12% reduction in the risk of ischaemic heart disease, or coronary heart disease, in those consuming an estimated 5.32 eggs a week compared to those eating around two.